Master & Dynamic reveals new MW08 true wireless earbuds with ANC and 12-hour battery

Master & Dynamic has introduced its successor to the popular MW07 true wireless earbuds — the MW08 — bringing active noise cancellation and impressive battery life to the AirPods competitor.



Master & Dynamic MW08 colors

The Master & Dynamic MW08 true wireless earbuds are smaller than their predecessor while boasting custom 11mm beryllium drivers. They retain their iconic "D" shape on the outside but the acetate has been replaced by high-end ceramic.



