Review: Master & Dynamic MW08 true wireless earbuds impress in every way

The MW08 true wireless earbuds are here, and they excel in every metric, from its impressive 12-hour battery life to its custom 11mm drivers, to its hybrid active noise cancellation.



Master & Dynamic MW08

The MW07 was partially replaced by the MW07 Plus, which made some fairly small improvements but kept many aspects the same. It technically offered active noise cancelation, but it was weak and not very effective, but otherwise was a minor evolution.



