Apple is in talks to finance "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," reports Deadline. The movie is set to star Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, with Bill Murray possibly taking on a supporting role.

"The Greatest Beer Run Ever," will be directed by Peter Farrelly, who is known for "Green Book" and comedies like "Dumb and Dumber To" and "Shallow Hal."



The film is based on the best-selling novel "The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War," by John "Chick" Donahue and J.T. Malloy. In 1967, when he was 26, Donahue had a plan to bring beer to his childhood friends in the Army, who were fighting in Vietnam at the time.



A U.S. Marine Corps veteran turned merchant mariner, Donahue was able to hitch a ride on a cargo ship before heading off through the jungle with a backpack full of beer to track down his friends. The movie is set to start filming this summer.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus



This article, "'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' With Zac Efron and Russell Crowe Could Come to Apple TV+" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums