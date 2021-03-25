Determined owner retrieves working iPhone from frozen lake after month underwater

After an unexpected dunk and submersion for 30 days, a woman retrieved her iPhone from a frozen lake — and it worked fine when powered on.



The iPhone 11 Pro has a water resistance rating of IP68

Angie Carriere was celebrating her fiftieth birthday with a bit of ice fishing in Waskesiu Lake, Saskatchewan. A gust of wind blew the tent up, forcing her to react to the event, and drop the iPhone into the lake.



