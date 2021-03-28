Apple marks Holi festival with Instagram 'Shot on iPhone' commissions

Apple has published a series of images to its Instagram account to mark the Hindu festival of Holi, commissioning photographer Dhruvin S. to shoot images featuring the festival's signature powder using the iPhone.



Published on Saturday night to Instagram, the set of eight photographs are close-up shots of people's faces, cropped closely to highlight a section of skin or to focus on one facial feature. All of the subjects of the images are covered in Holi powder, a colorful substance that is heavily used in the celebrations."I never imagined Holi as a form of art," said photographer Dhruvin S. "It's almost like creating a canvas on a face. And you don't have to be a painter or an artist to do this."



