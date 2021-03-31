Barclays replacing Apple Rewards card with Barclays View Mastercard on May 7

Those enrolled in the Barclays Visa with Apple Rewards program will be shifted to the new Barclays View MasterCard, ending Barclays' affiliation with Apple.



For nearly a decade, Apple customers could buy Apple gear using the Barclaycard with Apple Rewards, which allowed interest-free payments on items like MacBooks and iPhones. This is coming to an end, as Barclays is killing off the vestigial remnants of its Apple Rewards Visa card on May 7, finally ending the program.In September of 2020, Apple discontinued special financing for Barclays cardholders, suggesting that customers utilize the Apple Card instead. However, even though the financing had ended, customers were still allowed to earn points toward Apple gift cards, which could be redeemed at an Apple Store, Apple.com, or various Apple app stores.



