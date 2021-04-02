Apple Arcade Adds 30 Classic Games Including 'Fruit Ninja' and 'Cut the Rope Remastered'

Apple today announced that its mobile gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, is gaining 30 classic games including "Fruit Ninja," "Monument Valley," "Solitaire," and "Cut the Rope" as the service passes a total of 180 titles.

The new games come in two brand new categories on the platform called "Timeless Classics" and "App Store Greats." Some of the new Timeless Classics include:



· Really Bad Chess· Sudoku Simple· Backgammon· Tiny Crossword· SolitaireThe new ‌App Store‌ Greats add a number of familiar titles from over the years, including:



· Monument Valley· Mini Metro· Threes!· Fruit Ninja Classic· Chameleon Run‌Apple Arcade‌ is also gaining a number of new "Arcade Originals" today:



· NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition· Simon's Cat: Story Time Tactile Games· Star Trek: Legends· The Oregon Trail· Cut the Rope Remastered· SongPop Party‌App Store‌ vice president Matt Fischer said that ‌Apple Arcade‌ has become a place for friends and family to enjoy games on a safe and private platform while also touting the praise the service has received since its launch.In its inaugural year, ‌Apple Arcade‌ won over media critics and fans for its creativity, diverse portfolio, and commitment to players' privacy, providing a safe gaming service to enjoy with family and friends.



‌Apple Arcade‌ launched in September of 2020 as an ad-free mobile game subscription service with no in-app purchases. ‌Apple Arcade‌ is available across the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac for $4.99 per month, or as part of the Apple One bundle.

