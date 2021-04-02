Deals: Get Nomad's Base Station Pro Wireless Charger for 50% Off ($99.98)

Nomad today is offering MacRumors readers a chance to get the retailer's *Base Station Pro* accessory at *50 percent off* its original price using the code *MACRUMORS*. This sale knocks the accessory down to $99.98, from $199.99.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Nomad's Base Station Pro has the ability to wirelessly charge three devices at once, including compatible iPhone models and AirPods. There are no "hot spots" to target either, allowing devices to be placed anywhere on the surface to begin charging.

50% OFF

Nomad Base Station Pro for $99.98This discount code is only for the new and full-priced Base Station Pro and will not apply to any other products, including the refurbished version of the Base Station Pro.



The accessory supports up to 7.5W charging speed and is powered by a 30W USB-C power adapter. The surface is made from a black padded leather and its framed by an aluminum finish, with no-slip grip on the bottom to ensure stability.



With the addition of an *Apple Watch Mount*, you can also add Apple Watch charging to the Base Station Pro. It costs $14.95, but does not include an Apple Watch Charger. You'll have to thread your own into the Apple Watch Mount, and then you can charge your Apple Watch in Nightstand Mode on the back portion of the Base Station Pro.



