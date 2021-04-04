Adobe Illustrator Now Available for Apple Silicon in Beta

Less than a month after releasing Adobe Photoshop for Apple silicon, and more than three months after releasing Adobe Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, and Audition for Apple silicon in beta, Adobe has begun testing Illustrator on Apple's latest chip architecture.

Adobe released the first beta for Illustrator for Apple silicon late last week, saying that many "core features" of Illustrator are supported in the native version of the program for Apple silicon. Until now, users have needed to run Illustrator on Apple silicon using Apple's Rosetta 2 emulation.



With native support, Illustrator and other apps such as Photoshop not only offer faster performance but improved reliability on newer Mac machines. Adobe customers interested in testing Illustrator with Apple silicon can download beta version 25.3.1 from the Beta Apps section in the Creative Cloud Desktop app.



