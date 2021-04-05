Tim Cook is still keen to bring Parler back to the App Store

Parler could still return to the App Store, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook in a podcast interview, in a wide-ranging discussion covering Apple's inbound App Tracking Transparency measures, Parler, and his dealings with Donald Trump.



Speaking to Kara Swisher on the "Sway" podcast for the New York Times, initially teased on Saturday and published on Monday, the Apple chief entered a conversation covering many areas of interest for Apple, as well as straying into subjects that involved Cook more directly.



*Parler and public safety*

Read more...