UK launches Big Tech regulator, toothless until 2022

The promised Digital Markets Unit has been launched by the UK government, with a remit to prevent technology firms exploiting market dominance, and it has no real power until 2022.



Westminster

As announced in late 2020, the UK government has now formed a Digital Markets Unit, which it describes as a "tough new regulator" to prevent Big Tech misusing market dominance. However, reportedly the DMU will require new legislation which is not expected to be introduced for at least a year.



