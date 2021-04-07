'Falcon and Winter Soldier' villain may have been inadvertently unmasked by Apple

As Disney+ viewers wait to learn who "The Power Broker" really is in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," some of them believe they know the answer — because of a tiny piece of Apple-related trivia.



"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" on Disney+

Consider yourself warned — the following is going to include potential spoilers for the Disney+ hit "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" miniseries. This Marvel Comics show is currently three episodes into its six-part run, and its record-setting audience wants to know who the mysterious "Power Broker" is.



Read more...