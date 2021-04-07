'The Problem With Jon Stewart' Coming to Apple TV+ This Fall

Apple in October secured a multi-year deal with writer, producer, and former host of "The Daily Show" Jon Stewart, which will see him returning to television following his 2015 retirement.

Additional details are now available on Stewart's upcoming series, which will be called "The Problem With Jon Stewart."



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the name is a nod to the issues that Stewart will explore with the current affairs news series. Stewart is set to cover one issue per episode, with topics ranging from what's in the national conversation to issues that are part of Stewart's advocacy work.



The specifics are under wraps at this time, but Apple plans to provide a companion podcast alongside the show when it launches. Stewart will both host and produce the show, which is set to come out this fall, and Apple is anticipating multiple seasons.



In other Apple TV+ news, Apple today shared the official trailer for "The Mosquito Coast," an upcoming TV show starring Justin Theroux.

A brilliant rebel (Justin Theroux) and his wife (Melissa George) take their family on the run to protect them, but end up exposing them to more danger than ever. At every turn of their adventure, they encounter increasing threats and intensifying moral choices from which there's no turning back.



"The Mosquito Coast" is set to premiere on ‌Apple TV+‌ on Friday, April 30.

