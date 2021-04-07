Apple reveals 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' series, coming fall 2021

Apple TV+ is to launch its new current affairs series "The Problem with Jon Stewart," in fall 2021, marking six years since Stewart quit "The Daily Show."

Jon Stewart

Following Jon Stewart's signing with Apple TV+, and his hiring staff for the project, Apple has now revealed details about his show, including its name. "The Problem with Jon Stewart" is a one-hour current affairs series that is set to debut in the fall of 2021.



