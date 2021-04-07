Peter Thiel calls Apple's relationship with China a 'real problem'

Tech investor Peter Thiel on Tuesday criticized Apple and Google for cozying up to China, saying Apple's supply chain is a cause for concern.



Speaking at an event hosted by the Richard Nixon Foundation, Thiel suggested Apple was unlikely to confront China on key issues due to its reliance on manufacturers in the country, reports CNBC.Apple is probably the one that's structurally a real problem, because the whole iPhone supply chain gets made from China," Thiel said. "Apple is one that has real synergies with China."



Read more...