Deals: Save Up to $50 on Apple's 2020 iPad Air

Fresh discounts on Apple's 2020 iPad Air lineup have appeared online this week, offering up to $50 off the 10.9-inch tablet. Both the 64GB and 256GB Wi-Fi models are available on sale at Amazon and B&H Photo.



Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, this model is priced at *$559.00*, down from $599.00. This sale is available in all colors, and they're all in stock and ready to ship today on Amazon, with matching prices on B&H Photo.

$40 OFF

64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $559.00Next, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for *$699.00*, down from $749.00, and this one is available in all colors except Space Gray. These iPad Air models are shipped and sold by Amazon, and can arrive as soon as this weekend with Amazon Prime delivery. B&H Photo is matching these prices as well.$50 OFF

256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $699.00In terms of comparable past sales, this week's discounts aren't quite the lowest prices we've ever tracked for the 2020 iPad Air. However, the new markdowns are only about $20 off from those all-time low prices, and they remain the best deals available online in mid April.



For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

