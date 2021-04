Cornelius Smith Jr. will join the cast of upcoming Apple TV+ limited series "Five Days at Memorial" in a lead role, according to a new report.



Smith will play Dr. Bryant King, an internist at Memorial Deadline reports. He will lead opposite Vera Farmiga, who will play Dr. Anna Pou, and Adepero Oduye, who signed on to play nurse manager Karen Wynn.



