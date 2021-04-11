Flash deal: 50% off H&R Block tax software for Mac, Windows

With the federal tax deadline extended to May 17, readers still needing to do taxes can snap up B&H Photo's 24-hour H&R Block Deal Zone for a fraction of the retail cost. Save 50% today only on Mac and Windows versions.



*H&R Block tax software deals*



The B&H Deal Zone knocks *half off* the H&R Block 2020 Deluxe + State tax software in digital format. Normally retailing for $44.95, today only the tax software is marked down to $22.49.



Read more...