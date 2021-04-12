App Store economy in Canada now supports 243,000 jobs, up 18%

Apple says that the App Store now supports more than 243,000 jobs in Canada, an increase of 18% year-over-year, adding that the marketplace has become a "resilient source of opportunity."



Credit: Apple

The Cupertino tech giant on Monday highlighted the App Store as an engine of economic growth in Canada, particularly during the global health crisis. Apple says that developers have generated more than $2 billion CAD in total earnings, growing 20% year-over-year in 2020.



Read more...