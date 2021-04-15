Bloomberg's highly-respected Mark Gurman says that he expects nothing "particularly innovative" or "extraordinary" to launch at Apple's "Spring Loaded" event next week, Tuesday, April 20.

Gurman made the remarks during an interview for Bloomberg Technology, in which he reaffirmed that Apple will launch a new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with the higher-end model featuring a brand new mini-LED display. Gurman says these new iPads are only an "iterative update" to the iPad line, an increasingly vital product family for the tech giant thanks to the global health crisis.



The event will be Apple's first product launch of 2021, and speculation about what could be announced is nothing short of rampant. One of the biggest new upcoming products expected from Apple is redesigned iMacs, which Bloomberg has previously reported will receive a design that it's in line with the Pro Display XDR and a more powerful Apple silicon chip.



No timeframe has been set for when these new iMacs could debut and Gurman says, "if the iMac does indeed get launched next, that's going to be a big deal." Apple is also reportedly preparing to launch AirTags, a circular Tile-like tracking device that can be attached and used to locate items such as keys, bags, and more.



The event will take place on Tuesday, April 20, and will be live-streamed via Apple's website, the Apple TV app, and Apple's YouTube channel. It'll kick off at 10:00 a.m Pacific Time, and for those unable to watch, MacRumors will be providing full event coverage both on MacRumors.com and through the MacRumorsLive Twitter account.



Tag: April 2021 event



This article, "Gurman: Apple's 'Spring Loaded' Event Won't Feature Anything 'Particularly Innovative'" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums