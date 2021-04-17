Apple Stores in Michigan close as COVID-19 precautionary measure

Apple has taken a step back in its efforts to reopen its Apple Stores around the world, with all six of its retail outlets in Michigan closed as a preventative measure.



The six outlets in the state closed on Friday, confirmed by Apple as a "temporary" measure "due to current COVID-19 conditions" in the state. Store listings for the six confirm they are closed for the foreseeable future, with no indication as to when they will reopen to the public."We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," Apple said in a statement to MLive.



