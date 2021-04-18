Facebook to make Clubhouse-style 'social audio' push on Monday

Facebook is allegedly preparing to announce a number of new products under the title of "Social Audio" on Monday, launches that could see it take on Clubhouse as well as working with Spotify to improve podcast recommendations.



Facebook is believed to be getting ready to reveal a selection of products that will have the common theme of audio. The announcements, expected to take place on Monday, will extend some of the existing features of the social network and its apps, as well as introduce some completely new elements.According to sources of Vox, Facebook will launch an update to its videoconferencing-based Rooms feature to add an audio-only option. The decision was apparently spurned on by the adoption of Zoom and other group-calling services, and may give an alternative for users tired of using their webcam for online meetings.



