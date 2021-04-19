Apple orders full series of bilingual thriller 'Now and Then' for Apple TV+

Apple has placed an order for "Now and Then" for Apple TV+, a bilingual thriller set in Miami that will be shot in both English and Spanish.



Using an all-Hispanic cast, "Now and Then" is said to be a "multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood." Based around a group of college friends who found one of their number dead during a celebration, the show will feature five who are reunited 20 years later by a "threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk."First announced by Deadline, the show is being ordered from Bambu Producciones and creators Ramon Campos, Teresa Fernandez-Valdes, and Gema R. Neira. The team previously worked on the Spanish series "Velvet," "Cable Girls," and "Gran Hotel."



