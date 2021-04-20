Apple Event Live Coverage: New iPads, AirTags, and More Expected
Published
Apple's virtual "Spring Loaded" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut updated iPad models and perhaps some other hardware such as AirTags or iMac models based on Apple silicon.
Apple is providing a *live video stream* on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.
*Sign up* for our newsletter to keep up with Apple news and rumors.
*Live Updates - No need to refresh*
Loading live updates...
Tag: April 2021 event
This article, "Apple Event Live Coverage: New iPads, AirTags, and More Expected" first appeared on MacRumors.com
Discuss this article in our forums