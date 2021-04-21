Android users can read an AirTag's 'Lost Mode' message via NFC

When AirTag is placed in Lost Mode, all NFC-capable devices — including those running Android — can read the locator's preprogrammed discovery message, a small but potentially important feature that could assist in the return of lost items.

The NFC functionality was somewhat glossed over during Tuesday's "Spring Loaded" event, but a new support document offers additional detail on the feature.According to Apple, picking up and tapping the white portion of a lost AirTag to an NFC-capable device redirects to a webpage that can display an owner's phone number. Additional information like the AirTag's serial number is also offered.

