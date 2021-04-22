Revamped Apple Maps Now Being Tested in Spain and Portugal

Apple has started testing its revamped Maps experience in Spain and Portugal this week, as noticed by MacRumors reader Jordi Guillamet. This follows the redesigned Apple Maps becoming available in Canada late last year.

During the testing period, the updated maps will only be visible to some users.



The revamped Apple Maps experience provides more detailed views of roads, buildings, parks, airports, malls, and more, along with faster and more accurate navigation. The updated maps started rolling out in the United States in late 2018, followed by the United Kingdom and Ireland in October 2020 and Canada in December 2020.



Apple Maps enthusiast Justin O'Beirne has been tracking the new Maps rollout and has more details on his website for those interested.



