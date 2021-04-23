Initial engraved AirTag preorders sold out in minutes

Apple's estimated shipping dates for an engraved four-pack AirTag began slipping within five minutes of pre-orders being opened.



Apple's new AirTag is selling out

The new AirTag appears to have exceeded Apple's expectations, with engraved and non-engraved versions soon slipping back from their original April 30 delivery date. The new order dates are changing fast enough that users are reporting inconsistent results across the US online Apple Store, as well as overseas.



