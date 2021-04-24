Apple TV+ 'Mythic Quest' crew's COVID-19 efforts shown in BTS video

Apple has released a new behind-the-scenes video promoting the second season of "Mythic Quest" on Apple TV+, showing the effort put into making the show safe for production and staff during filming.



The second season of "Mythic Quest" will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 7, and Apple has already started promoting it with trailers and a teaser featuring the testers. On Friday, Apple continued the effort by showing what happened behind the scenes of filming during a pandemic.Posted to YouTube, the video titled "Welcome Back" shows the cast and crew interacting with each other, interspersed by footage of behind-the-scenes activity and interviews with the cast. While the latter half covers what to expect from the season's story, earlier sections deal with the challenge brought on by COVID-19.



