Apple's Craig Federighi wants ATT to be a 'meaningful choice' for consumer privacy

The development of App Tracking Transparency was performed in a way to give users "a meaningful choice" about their privacy, Apple software chief Craig Federighi explained in an interview on Monday.



Forming an important part of the iOS 14.5 update, App Tracking Transparency is a major privacy-focused feature that has Apple performing more promotion than usual for a software update. As part of its marketing push, Craig Federighi spoke to Joanna Stern of the Wall Street Journal in an interview about it and Apple.The decision to create features like ATT is an obvious one for Apple, according to Federighi. "This is deep in our calculus about what is a good experience for a customer and what's healthy for the future of our industry, and the future of the world."



