Interview: 'The Mosquito Coast' star Melissa George on the show, reuniting with Justin Theroux, and her rollerskating past

The Australian actress stars on the new Apple TV+ show, which debuts on April 30.



Melissa George, on the Apple TV+ original series The Mosquito Coast

Melissa George is an Australian actress with credits all over American television and movies over the course of the past 20 years. She's been in movies like "Dark City," "The Limey," "Mulholland Drive" and the 2005 "The Amityville Horror," and such TV series as Alias, Grey's Anatomy, The Good Wife, and In Treatment.



Read more...