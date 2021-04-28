Epic Games is keeping 'Fortnite' off Microsoft xCloud because it sees it as a rival
Epic Games is intentionally holding off on making "Fortnite" available on Microsoft's xCloud service because it views the platform as competition.
Credit: Epic Games
A new deposition made public as part of the Apple v. Epic Games case and seen by The Verge indicates that Epic views Microsoft's offering as a rival to its own platforms. More than that, the "Fortnite" maker is deliberately keeping the game off the platform as a result.
