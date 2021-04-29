Goldman Sachs Rod Hall admits defeat, hikes Apple target to $130

After a year of sub-$100 predictions for Apple stock, Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall has upped his 12-month price target to $130 from $83 after Apple posted another profound earnings beat for the second quarter.



Credit: Andrew O'Hara, AppleInsider

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, lead analyst Rod Hall changed its rating for Apple from Sell to Neutral after the Cupertino tech giant reported earnings that materially beat expectations in all segments. He points out that the iPhone 12 lineup did better than he expected, and also touted the performance of the Mac and iPad segments.



