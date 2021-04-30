Apple TV+ review: 'The Mosquito Coast' a slog that wastes a strong cast

Strong performances from Justin Theroux and Melissa George can't save "The Mosquito Coast," that's trying too hard to become Apple's "Breaking Bad."



Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman in "The Mosquito Coast," premiering April 30 on Apple TV+.

The Mosquito Coast seems to be Apple TV+'s stab at a tense prestige adventure series, in the tradition of Breaking Bad and Ozark. The show features a family of Americans traveling through the Southwest and eventually to Central America for what start off as mysterious reasons. The tension of the show comes from both the adventures along the way, and the question of what, exactly, is going on.



