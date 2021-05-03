How to use an AirTag with an iPhone SE, or other iPhones lacking the U1 chip

Here's how to get the most out of Apple's AirTag tracking fob with iPhones that don't have Apple's Ultra Wideband U1 processors in them, or in countries with prohibitions on UWB.



Even without a U1 processor, you can still use AirTags

Apple has rather skipped over what it's like using AirTags when you don't have one of the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 range. And that will be because the answer is that AirTags are only okay without the U1 Ultra Wideband processor in those phones.



Read more...