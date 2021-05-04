Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ series on mental health coming in May

An as-yet untitled series on mental health will be airing on Apple TV+ later in May — run by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry.



Mental health documentary from Prince Harry and Oprah coming in May

The series was announced in 2019 via the Duke's Instagram account, and after a production delay will finally air on Apple TV+ in May. The release was confirmed during an interview with Oprah on The Drew Barrymore Show.



