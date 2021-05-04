Model 'iPhone 13 Pro Max' again shows off smaller notch

A model of what could be the "iPhone 13 Pro Max" has been shown with a smaller notch than the iPhone 12, in another preview of what to expect from Apple during its fall iPhone refresh.



For the "iPhone 13," Apple is anticipated to shrink down the notch at the top of the display, accomplished by pushing the speaker hole to the edge of the front glass panel. In another model supposedly depicting the next generation of iPhone, the notch is again shown to be much smaller than what is used in the iPhone 12.Sent from China, the model of what is billed by YouTube channel Unbox Therapy as "the closest, best-look yet at the next generation of iPhone." The device is described as a nonfunctional mockup or model, but it is believed to have the same look and feel to what would normally be a final product.



