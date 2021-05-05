Facebook Oversight Board upholds Trump ban but demands six-month review

Facebook's independent Oversight Board upheld the platform's ban on former President Donald Trump — but is requiring a review of ban policies and procedures leaving the door open for a return in the future.



Credit: Brett Jordan/Unsplash

The board ruled Wednesday to keep the January decision to suspend Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in place. However, the board also ruled that Facebook's suspension was not clear enough and that its indefinite timeframe "was not appropriate."



Read more...