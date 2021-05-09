Wistron, Foxconn facilities hit by COVID-19 outbreak in India

A pair of facilities in India operated by Apple supply chain partners Wistron and Foxconn were affected by COVID-19 in May, reports state, with a total of 13 employees confirmed to be infected.



On Saturday, Foxconn confirmed that 10 Chinese engineers based at its Chennai facility had been infected with COVID-19. The discovery following tests of staff led to the infected workers being quarantined at a local hospital.After the discovery was made, the factory was disinfected but still continued to operate, reports Taiwan News. The company also provided employees with supplies to prevent further infections. Central News Agency also reports Foxconn is willing to work with local government policies to respond to any future changes in the pandemic.



