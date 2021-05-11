Adobe Audition now runs natively on Apple Silicon

Adobe's latest round of updates to its audio and video tools brings a much-demanded feature to Mac users: Adobe Audition now runs natively on Apple M1 Macs.



On Tuesday, Adobe released updates to its popular video and audio editing apps, Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe Audition. Both apps saw general stabilization and speed updates, making the programs easier and more reliable to use.Both apps also feature a loudness meter with presets for regional loudness requirements, such as EBU for Europe or ATSC for the Americas, and presets for Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Netflix, and YouTube.



