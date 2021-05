Apple has shared the first official trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ series "Lisey's Story," which based on the 2006 Stephen King novel of the same name and slated for release in June.



Credit: Apple

"Lisey's Story," stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, will debut on Friday, June 4. The first two episodes will be released that day, with an additional six being released on a weekly schedule every Friday.



Read more...