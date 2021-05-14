MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple-Themed T-Shirt From Throwboy

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple-themed t-shirt. In addition to pillows and blankets that look like classic Apple products, Throwboy also has a whole range of t-shirts with designs that will be immediately recognizable by Apple fans.

There's a 9:41 shirt, which is the exact time that Steve Jobs first unveiled the iPhone, plus a "Think Different (again)" shirt, and a 1984 design, with mouse pointer and iconic Apple typeface. Throwboy's most popular t-shirt is the "Command" shirt, which features the same well-known and iconic Command logo that's prominent on Apple's Macs.

The Think Different shirt comes in black with white and classic rainbow wording, while the 1984 shirt is available in red. The 9:41 shirt is available in black, as is the Command shirt, which features a rainbow logo.

Throwboy's shirts are unisex and come in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL, with all of the shirts priced at $32.99. The t-shirts are made from 100 percent cotton and are preshrunk, plus they're constructed with double stitched sleeves and hems and shoulder to shoulder taping for durability.

For those that prefer hoodies and thicker material, many of these designs are also available in sweatshirt form, and there's a Command hat. For kids, there are also children's versions of the most popular designs.



Throwboy's t-shirts are great gifts for Apple enthusiasts or an excellent purchase to show off your favorite classic Apple designs. We have 15 t-shirts to give away to MacRumors readers, and each winner can choose their favorite design and appropriate size. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.



Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only *U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter*. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Throwboy Giveaway



The contest will run from today (May 14) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on May 21. The winners will be chosen randomly on May 21 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.



Tag: giveaway



This article, "MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple-Themed T-Shirt From Throwboy" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums