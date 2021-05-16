Apple teases update to Apple Music, saying that 'music is about to change forever'

Apple has started to tease what could be the introduction of a lossless audio or 3D option for Apple Music with an animated video embedded in the macOS and iOS Music apps.



Added to the Browse section of Apple Music, a 15-second video displays the Apple Music logo, spinning around. As the logo spins, multiple copies of it are shown and sweep past the camera, as the screen background switches from black to white.The video is accompanied by a "coming soon" message warning "Get ready - music is about to change forever."



