Setapp developer opening Apple Museum online and in Kiev

MacPaw, the developer of Setapp and CleanMyMac, has announced that it is shortly to open a museum of Apple hardware, both at its Kiev office and online.



A Macintosh Plus in the forthcoming Apple Museum

Ukranian developer MacPaw previously acquired a 40-piece collection of antique Apple hardware in 2017. Now that original collection from New York's Tekserve has been added to from private collections, and a new Apple Museum is to open shortly.



