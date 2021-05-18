Setapp developer opening Apple Museum online and in Kiev

AppleInsider

MacPaw, the developer of Setapp and CleanMyMac, has announced that it is shortly to open a museum of Apple hardware, both at its Kiev office and online.

A Macintosh Plus in the forthcoming Apple Museum
Ukranian developer MacPaw previously acquired a 40-piece collection of antique Apple hardware in 2017. Now that original collection from New York's Tekserve has been added to from private collections, and a new Apple Museum is to open shortly.

