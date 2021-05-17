How Steve Jobs changed the face of retail 20 years ago

Twenty years ago on May 19, 2001, the very first Apple Stores were opened, changing not only how customers would buy Apple hardware and get service for purchases, but also alter brick-and-mortar retail forever.



"This is our store," Steve Jobs said, as he introduced the Apple Store for the first time. He did it in a video launch on May 15, 2001, just ahead of the first-ever Apple Stores opening the following Saturday. The Apple Store, Apple's first foray into its own retail stores, opened its first two locations on May 19, 2001, in Glendale, Calif. and then in Tysons Corner, Virginia. One AppleInsider staffer was present for the opening of the latter store.In the two decades since, the Apple Store has grown to more than 500 stores in over 20 countries. It surged in growth during very difficult times for the retail sector as a whole, including in the consumer electronics space. And even the coronavirus hasn't seen Apple Stores going out of business the way so many others have — including Microsoft.



Read more...