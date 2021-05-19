AirPods Pro could act as hearing aids for those with minimal hearing loss, study claims

Rather than using a hearing aid and potentially be subjected to some social stigma, those with some moderate hearing loss could rely upon the hearing amplification features of AirPods according to a study.



AirPods Pro could work as alternative to hearing aids for those with minimal hearing loss

Apple doesn't promote the AirPods lineup as a health product, but when paired with Apple Health a user can create a hearing profile for auditory amplification. Essentially, AirPods Pro can act as a cheap first step to accepting the need for a hearing aid.



