AirPods Pro could act as hearing aids for those with minimal hearing loss, study claims

AirPods Pro could act as hearing aids for those with minimal hearing loss, study claims

AppleInsider

Published

Rather than using a hearing aid and potentially be subjected to some social stigma, those with some moderate hearing loss could rely upon the hearing amplification features of AirPods according to a study.

AirPods Pro could work as alternative to hearing aids for those with minimal hearing loss
Apple doesn't promote the AirPods lineup as a health product, but when paired with Apple Health a user can create a hearing profile for auditory amplification. Essentially, AirPods Pro can act as a cheap first step to accepting the need for a hearing aid.

Read more...

Full Article