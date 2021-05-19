Canadian PM Justin Trudeau busted using fake Mac with Apple sticker

A photograph of Canada's Justin Trudeau shows him using a HP Windows laptop, which wouldn't be remarked upon, but it sporting an Apple sticker will be.



It's not Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's MacBook Pro. But then it isn't anyone's MacBook Pro, it's a Windows HP laptop

Finally, a genuine use for those logo stickers that Apple keeps on shipping. Apple is the company that wouldn't let Intel put a sticker on its computers, but believes we have a passion for the things.



Read more...