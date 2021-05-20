Snowman, the developer of award-winning iPhone game Alto's Adventure, today announced the launch of a new educational kids app named Pok Pok Playroom, which is essentially a digital toybox aimed at children ages two to six.

Available on the iPad and iPhone, Pok Pok Playroom offers a collection of on-screen toys that Snowman's new spin-off studio Pok Pok handcrafted to spark imagination, creativity, and learning through open-ended play.



Kids 2-6 years-old are encouraged to use their imaginations, be creative and think outside the box while exploring the playroom of toys. There is no right or wrong and no winning or losing—kids can simply follow their noses and explore. Handmade art and gentle sounds set the tone for peaceful playtime, so kids feel calm during and after play.



Pok Pok Playroom features beautiful hand-drawn animations and soft sounds that Pok Pok says sets the tone for peaceful playtime without over-stimulation.



Kids will build, tinker, create, experiment and learn while exploring our playroom of handcrafted toys. Each is designed to foster cognitive and socio-emotional development while introducing key learning concepts that kids can discover through play.



Pok Pok promises regular updates to the app so that the playroom remains fresh with new toys to keep children interested.

Pok Pok says it has collaborated with teachers, early childhood educators, occupational therapists, sensory experts, and others to ensure that Pok Pok Playroom provides the best experience possible. The app contains no advertisements or surprise in-app purchases, with Pok Pok promising that children will never see anything but the playroom.



Pok Pok Playroom is available on the App Store starting today, with subscription-based pricing set at $3.99 per month or $29.99 per year for unlimited access to every toy and future update. A two-week free trial is available.



This article, "Pok Pok Playroom is a Beautiful New Kids App From Makers of Alto's Adventure" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums