U.S. Treasury mandating cryptocurrency sales over $10K be reported to IRS

In an attempt to crack down on tax evasion and illegal activity, the U.S. Treasury Department has begun taking steps to mitigate potential problems relating to cryptocurrencies.



On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a plan to tighten regulations on cryptocurrency markets and cryptocurrency holders.The department worries that cryptocurrency could be used to facilitate tax evasion, among other illegal activities. Now it requires any transfer worth $10,000 or more to be reported to the IRS.



Read more...