YouTube Enables 4K Video Playback at 60FPS on New Apple TV 4K

Enabled by the new and more powerful Apple TV 4K, YouTube has enabled 4K video playback at 60 frames per second for its ‌Apple TV‌ app, rather than the previously capped 30 frames per second.

YouTube rolled out 4K support for its Apple TV app in October; however, to much disappointment to users, playback was limited to only 30 frames per second. Thanks to the new powerful A12 Bionic processor, as noted on Reddit and the MacRumors Forum, YouTube is now able to play back 4K video at 60 frames per second. MacRumors testing also confirmed 4K video play back at 60 frames per second is not available on the older ‌Apple TV‌ 4K.





I am apparently the only person on the internet who cares about this, but yes: The new ‌Apple TV‌ does 3840x2160@60 in HDR in the YouTube app. pic.twitter.com/ovuvibWMsf



— Daniel Vydra (@stillhereiguess) May 21, 2021

The exclusivity of YouTube playback at 4K at 60 frames per second on the new ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, which began arriving to customers today, is likely due to the video codec that YouTube uses compared to other apps, which requires more processing power.



Despite an updated processor, the new ‌Apple TV‌ features the same design as the previous generation but includes a completely redesigned ‌Apple TV‌ remote. The new ‌Apple TV‌ remote is also available for purchase separately for older Apple TVs.

