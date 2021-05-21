'Trying' Season 2 and 'The Me You Can't See' Debut on Apple TV+

The second season of British feel-good comedy "Trying" and mental health docuseries "The Me You Can't See" have today arrived on Apple TV+.Trying, written by Andy Wolton, hails from BBC Studios and was the first original series from the UK to debut on ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ and received generally favorable reviews, according to Metacritic.



All Nikki and Jason want is a baby—the one thing they can't have. So they decide to adopt. With their dysfunctional friends, dramatic relatives, and chaotic lives, will the couple succeed in building the family of their dreams?



Co-starring BAFTA Award winner Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, and Oliver Chris, and written by Andy Wolton, "Trying" is a comedy series from ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ and BBC Studios about a thirtysomething couple and their friends learning to grow up, settle down, and find someone to love.



The second season features eight episodes which will be released on a weekly basis from today, and the relationship comedy has already been renewed for a third season.



Mental health docuseries from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry titled "The Me You Can't See" also arrived on ‌Apple TV+‌ today.



In the series, Apple says Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry host honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being with singers, athletes, and other guests, while opening up about their own mental health journeys and struggles.



Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, age, gender and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone. The producers partnered with 14 accredited and respected experts and organizations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment.



Participants in the series include Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs player DeMar DeRozan, Phoenix Suns player Langston Galloway, mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams, Olympic boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs, celebrity chef Rashad Armstead, and more.



For more on the new original TV shows and movies coming to ‌Apple TV+‌ in the coming months, see our comprehensive guide.

